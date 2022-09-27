"What is this girl got a nuclear bomb in her hand or what?" - Wrestling veteran slams top stars' reactions on Saraya's AEW debut (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was critical of how the female wrestlers reacted to Saraya's AEW debut last week.

In the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, Toni Storm outlasted Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena to remain Interim AEW Women's Champion. However, she was immediately waylayed by Storm and Jamie Hayter, with Deeb joining the beatdown and attacking The Fallen Goddess on the other side.

A mysterious song suddenly popped up, and Saraya made her unannounced arrival, which garnered a loud ovation from the New York City faithful. When the former Paige entered the AEW ring for the first time, Deeb, Hayter, and Baker left immediately with flabbergasted looks on their faces.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell thought Saraya had a nice introduction to the rest of the AEW women's roster who were in the squared circle at the time.

He then sarcastically noted that the former WWE Divas Champion might have a bomb that caused the heels to backpedal.

"When she [Saraya] came down to the ring, all the... you had four girls ran from her. She had a great, great introduction. I mean they were really happy to see her. And then they all bailed out the ring, like what is this girl got a nuclear bomb in her hand or what?," Mantell said. [from 2:20 - 2:39]

Mantell also opined that Baker should've remained in the ring for a staredown with the former Paige.

"And the last one to bail... who was the last girl? Britt Baker? I think Britt should stayed in the ring and then looked at her [Saraya] then got out," he added. [from 2:41 - 2:50]

Check out the video below:

Saraya will speak for the first time on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this Wednesday in Philadelphia to possibly address her momentous debut last week.

Disco Inferno also criticized Saraya's AEW debut

Dutch Mantell wasn't the only one to spot some blemishes on Saraya's AEW debut. Disco Inferno also gave his honest opinion about the segment on an episode of Keepin' it 100.

The former WCW star claimed that while the former WWE Divas Champion's shocking debut was great, it lacked a certain aspect.

He said:

"Everybody's popping about how great the pop was, but I am sorry, I'd rather a girl come out and make more of an impactful entrance and do something, challenge, verbals, or something there. But her [Saraya] walking out while we are supposed to be 'Oh my god this in unbelievable!' whatever..."

It will be interesting to see what Saraya has in store for the Jacksonville-based promotion, especially with reports that her in-ring future is still hanging in the balance.

What are your thoughts on Dutch Mantell's opinion on Saraya's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far