Wrestling veteran suggests modification to Tony Khan and creative's decision for former WWE Champion's AEW Dynamite segment

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, the future of the world title picture was determined. MJF and Bryan Danielson agreed on the terms and conditions of their potential match at Revolution. However, a wrestling legend feels as if their segment should have been slightly modified.

After defeating Tony Nese on the January 4th edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was confronted by World Champion MJF. The two exchanged words on the microphone, including some good old fashioned insults to each other's mothers.

By the end of the segment, it was confirmed that if Danielson stays unbeaten until February 8th, he will get a shot at the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th. The American Dragon also confirmed that the match on March 5th will be a 60 Minute Iron Man Match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran lavished praise on the segment between MJF and Bryan Danielson. However, he did state that he would have made the segment shorter:

“It’s great you believe both of these guys because they’re so natural in their delivery. In hindsight, if they had as much business as they had to do on the other side of this, I believe I would have shortened up the goat f**king just a bit. The people in the arena loved it, but you’re serving your television master also, but it was fun and you believe both of them and you believe that they’re coming up with it in the spur of the moment.” [3:10-3:37]

Cornette went as far as to say that he would have preferred if the segment was split into two due to how long it went on for:

“It took a while and they’re both very good at this but I believe I would have tried to split this up into two parts. If I had to do all that material at the same time, either that or they should have got to the meat of the matter a little quicker.” [6:07-6:20]

This week's AEW Dynamite will take place in Los Angeles, California

All Elite Wrestling are looking to leave the turbulence of 2022 behind them and begin 2023 in the correct way. After a highly praised January 4th edition of AEW Dynamite, plus Rampage and Battle of the Belts V receiving positive feedback, will the January 11th edition of Dynamite continue AEW's hot streak?

On the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will continue on the road to Revolution when he faces Konosuke Takeshita. Saraya will team up with Toni Storm to take on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, as well as a grudge match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page taking place.

FTW Champion Hook will team up with Jungle Boy for the first time to face Lee Moriarty and Big Bill of The Firm. In the main event, The Elite will face Death Triangle in an Escalara de la Muerte for the AEW Trios Championships.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

