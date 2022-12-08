WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has received a lot of praise since taking charge. He has rehired several released stars. There have been rumors that another former WWE Superstar might make his way back into the company. That is none other than CM Punk, and fans believe that he may not be able to equal the current talent within the roster.

The nine-time world champion has once again become a hot topic in the online wrestling community. He has been away from the wrestling scene since August, but there are currently speculations about him returning to WWE.

A fan posed the question to the wrestling world, asking who should be CM Punk's first opponent if he returns to WWE. They also dropped in their pick, and that was for Seth Rollins to feud with the Straight-Edge Superstar.

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: https://t.co/SnhPYKa7Mb

People feel that the current roster is far better than it was a decade ago, and thus Punk may not be able to match their skills.

Joe @Joe64584885 @italkwrasslin Poor Rollins lol he’s gonna have to carry him all match. @italkwrasslin Poor Rollins lol he’s gonna have to carry him all match.

Connor Reese @macrx123 iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: If CM Punk did return to WWE who would you want him to work with I’ll start: https://t.co/SnhPYKa7Mb Honestly at this point if CM Punk ever return to WWE I don't think it would be as an in-ring performer I think it would most likely be either be as a kick-off show personality or as a commentator. Physically I just don't think CM Punk can hold up anymore. twitter.com/italkwrasslin/… Honestly at this point if CM Punk ever return to WWE I don't think it would be as an in-ring performer I think it would most likely be either be as a kick-off show personality or as a commentator. Physically I just don't think CM Punk can hold up anymore. twitter.com/italkwrasslin/…

"Not sure about rollins but the miz is there. He can fetch punk's sorry a** spirit out of his body," a fan tweeted

Fans also felt that after CM Punk's infamous rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, he should not be part of any roster as he might be bad news for the locker room.

The Whale @freewillybabby @italkwrasslin I wouldn't want him even working dark matches. He's constantly going into business for himself , has not once done a job , and never misses an opportunity to put himself over. Did I miss anything ? @italkwrasslin I wouldn't want him even working dark matches. He's constantly going into business for himself , has not once done a job , and never misses an opportunity to put himself over. Did I miss anything ?

"The unemployment line. Because Punk’s been a liability completely up his own a** probably since before the first walkout," a fan tweeted.

Some wanted to share their choices of whom they wanted to see wrestle The Best in the World.

Daniel Grubb @DanielGrubb8 @italkwrasslin Finn Balor or AJ Styles or Ricochet or Sami Zayn. @italkwrasslin Finn Balor or AJ Styles or Ricochet or Sami Zayn.

CurlyWrestler @WrestlerCurly @italkwrasslin I want a Cm punk and Carmelo Hayes feud @italkwrasslin I want a Cm punk and Carmelo Hayes feud

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Triple H will do what is best for business

During an episode of Sportskeeda's One on One, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long opened up about the possibility of Triple H signing the five-time WWE World Champion.

Teddy Long also mentioned that WWE's Chief Content Officer learned a lot from his father-in-law Vince McMahon and thus, if there is money in CM Punk, then Triple H would consider hiring him.

Hunter’s smart, he knows this business... So I know he learnt tremendously a lot of stuff from his father-in-law [Vince McMahon]. So I think Triple H understands about the money, and if CM Punk can draw money, then I’m sure Hunter will bring him back,” Teddy Long said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

CM Punk recently teased his return to the wrestling world with a series of photos on his Instagram story. One of them included a picture of him and his ex-girlfriend, Mickie James.

If Punk returns to WWE, who would you like him to feud with? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

