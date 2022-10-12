"Guess Omega and Young Bucks will [be] leaving AEW to WWE" - Wrestling world explodes after Tony Khan unveils suspended star has 'office job' in the company

AEW fans have swiftly reacted upon learning that CM Punk had an "office role," just like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which might cause the trio to go to WWE.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, AEW President Tony Khan apparently revealed that CM Punk also had a corporate role of his own, just like The Elite (Omega and the Bucks) as EVPs, before the All Out media scrum controversy. However, his exact position in the company hasn't been officially disclosed.

It quickly touched the nerves of the Twitterverse as they gave some hilarious reactions, especially about Punk's office role.

Sunny @SunnyWithAU @JustAlyxCentral I doubt it was anything in Human Resources @JustAlyxCentral I doubt it was anything in Human Resources

Jacob Waller @RealJacobWaller @JustAlyxCentral his position is the guy who goes around making sure everyone has coffee and donuts lol. @JustAlyxCentral his position is the guy who goes around making sure everyone has coffee and donuts lol.

Meanwhile, various netizens instead chose to offer serious thoughts about the matter.

One fan boldly claimed that Khan might be giving Punk some incentives, which could lead Omega and the Jackson brothers to depart AEW in favor of WWE.

Michael Joseph Murray @AngelInvestorOG @JustAlyxCentral So he is rewarding CM Punk. Guess Omega and young bucks will leaving AEW to WWE @JustAlyxCentral So he is rewarding CM Punk. Guess Omega and young bucks will leaving AEW to WWE

Moreover, this user thinks that the issue between Punk, Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson won't be resolved anytime soon.

And y'all really out here expecting this to be resolved anytime soon?



Nah man. Punk may not ever return. The Elite may not return for the rest of this year. Which on one hand gives them much needed rest. @JustAlyxCentral So 4 people who have office jobs got into a fist fight...And y'all really out here expecting this to be resolved anytime soon?Nah man. Punk may not ever return. The Elite may not return for the rest of this year. Which on one hand gives them much needed rest. @JustAlyxCentral So 4 people who have office jobs got into a fist fight...And y'all really out here expecting this to be resolved anytime soon? Nah man. Punk may not ever return. The Elite may not return for the rest of this year. Which on one hand gives them much needed rest.

One user opined that The Second City Saint's "trying to run a company" remark from the presser was indeed about corporate work.

Mr. Cheeseball @iammrcheeseball @JustAlyxCentral My guess is this why CM Punk said "Trying to run a company" at the scrum, because of the office job @JustAlyxCentral My guess is this why CM Punk said "Trying to run a company" at the scrum, because of the office job

However, some believed that Khan only assigned Punk an office job to protect him as the biggest draw.

Kasun Rulzz @realpunkfan @JustAlyxCentral it's sound like tony khan protect their money draw at all cost @JustAlyxCentral it's sound like tony khan protect their money draw at all cost

Another fan said that The Second City Saint should be the "Pat Patterson" to the company president, meaning the right-hand man.

Matt Rasnick @TheMattRasnick @JustAlyxCentral I know a lot of people think I'm nuts to say this, but he should be what Pat Patterson was to Vince @JustAlyxCentral I know a lot of people think I'm nuts to say this, but he should be what Pat Patterson was to Vince

It will be interesting to see if more details emerge about Punk's responsibilities in the corporate world of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff remarked about CM Punk's AEW All Out saga recently

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that things quickly got heated in AEW's camp in just a short time.

The WWE Hall of Famer then touched on the post-All Out media scrum fiasco, saying that the Jacksonville-based promotion might have difficulty getting rid of CM Punk due to legal implications.

"I think probably the legal implications have a lot to do with that because it's a very - I would imagine - complex legal situation that AEW is facing as a result of that. The stakes are very high. How much are they going to pay CM Punk to walk away? It's a lot of chaos in a short period of time. That's for sure," Bischoff said.

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly CM Punk & The Elite have an altercation and they are both suspended….but Sammy Guevara gets in 2 Altercations in a month backstage and gets 0 punishment????



What the hell man CM Punk & The Elite have an altercation and they are both suspended….but Sammy Guevara gets in 2 Altercations in a month backstage and gets 0 punishment????What the hell man https://t.co/yvwPL21JFR

For now, the ongoing third-party investigation of the backstage altercation between Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks is reportedly up in the air as one side was allegedly "uncooperative."

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's rumored office role in All Elite Wrestling being unveiled by Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section.

