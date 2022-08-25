"Hail All Elite Wrestling" - Wrestling world reacts to Kenny Omega finally coming face-to-face with top star who threatened to slap him in real-life

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are set to face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of this week's show, Ospreay, alongside Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, defeated Death Triangle to progress into the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

The reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion hit the Oz Cutter on Rey Fenix to secure the win for his team. Meanwhile, PAC was assaulted by Kip Sabian on the outside, which eventually led to the United Empire's win.

Post-match, The Elite walked down the ramp as Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson came face-to-face with their upcoming opponents. The face-off between the two teams created a lot of hype within the wrestling world, with fans taking to Twitter to react to the same.

anna elite wrestling @annacdemarco KENNY OMEGA & THE YOUNG BUCKS VS WILL OSPREAY & AUSSIE OPEN KENNY OMEGA & THE YOUNG BUCKS VS WILL OSPREAY & AUSSIE OPEN https://t.co/8bWVp8wPCS

anna elite wrestling @annacdemarco elite vs united empire can go so many ways i’m already losing my mind thinking of ospreay doing an one winged angel on omega elite vs united empire can go so many ways i’m already losing my mind thinking of ospreay doing an one winged angel on omega https://t.co/JmgNCbNtsN

Melissa @melissax1125 IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!! WE ARE GETTING KENNY OMEGA AND WILL OSPREAY IN THE SAME RING NEXT WEEK! LETS FN GOOOOOOO!!!! IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!! WE ARE GETTING KENNY OMEGA AND WILL OSPREAY IN THE SAME RING NEXT WEEK! LETS FN GOOOOOOO!!!!

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #AEWDynamite We are really getting Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in the same match. Wrestling is fun We are really getting Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in the same match. Wrestling is fun❗️#AEWDynamite

Chief @AllEliteChief We really getting Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in the same ring on AEW TV. We really getting Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in the same ring on AEW TV.

BADDIEE Magrathh @Bradymags1213 Tony is giving us Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega next week Tony is giving us Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega next week https://t.co/CMmRfwgjhL

What has Will Ospreay said about Kenny Omega in the past?

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega have previously worked alongside each other in New Japan Pro Wrestling and also crossed paths in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla a few years ago.

However, since Omega departed NJPW, he has taken multiple digs at the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Responding to The Best Bout Machine, Ospreay previously claimed that he would "slap" Omega if they ever ended up in the same room.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestle Inn, he said:

"When you say something to me, look me in the eye, and speak to me, when you talk to me and tell me this and then go to fans and talk differently, that's where we have a problem. You have my number, if we have a problem, call me and we can fu**ing talk about this. I don't have anything to say to him. Be all, end all, I'm sure if everyone was in the same room, I would slap him. The worst thing is, people are gonna listen and be like, 'They're building to something.' We're not building up to anything. He's a c*nt." [H/T: Fightful]

The winning team of next week's Dynamite will secure their spot in the finals, which will take place at All Out 2022.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali