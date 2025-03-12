WWE acknowledges Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) after RAW reference

WWE named-dropped Jon Moxley during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The 39-year-old star amassed a huge fan following in World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as a member of The Shield. After the faction disbanded in 2014, Moxley had a great singles career until he left the promotion in 2019.

Ad

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Tribal Chief ambushed Rollins during the latter's steel cage match against CM Punk. Reigns made his first TV appearance since February 1 and took revenge on The Visionary for assaulting him at Royal Rumble 2025. During the segment, Michael Cole brought up The Shield's history and name-dropped Dean Ambrose, a member of the now-disbanded faction.

Following the RAW reference, WWE mentioned Ambrose again. This time, the company shared the link to a match between Triple H and The Lunatic Fringe, which took place at Roadblock 2016.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screenshot of WWE's Instagram Story mentioning Jon Moxey below.

WWE's Instagram Story

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley's match at Revolution was reportedly not supposed to end the way it did

The main event of the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against The Rated-R Superstar Cope and Christian Cage. The bout saw Cage cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract, but he failed to secure the gold as The One True King choked him out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans were unhappy with the show's lackluster ending and criticized Tony Khan for poorly booking the main event. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter later reported that AEW had other plans for Moxley's match. The scrapped ending included the involvement of many stars and some major returns. But the company changed the bout's conclusion at the last minute.

What do you think about Jon Moxley's ongoing AEW World Title reign? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback