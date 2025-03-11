Dean Ambrose mentioned on WWE RAW

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) is currently the face of All Elite Wrestling. That is why any mention of him on WWE television is significant, especially after how the company seemed to erase him recently.

Ambrose is indirectly part of one of WWE's biggest storylines right now, between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The two resumed their rivalry on RAW tonight as The OTC made his first appearance since the Royal Rumble, where The Visionary stomped him on the steel steps.

Reigns interfered in the Steel Cage Match between Rollins and CM Punk, pulling his former Shield brother out of the ring. He proceeded to decimate The Architect. During the attack, Michael Cole broke down the history between them. He mentioned the time Seth Rollins broke up The Shield, attacking Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in the process:

"This dates all the way back to the disintegration of The Shield, the night when Seth Rollins turned his back on Reigns and Ambrose," said Michael Cole.

It is heartwarming to know that WWE is not shying away from mentioning Dean Ambrose, even if he isn't there anymore.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what happens next between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The OTC also attacked CM Punk after Paul Heyman was caught comforting the latter inside the steel cage after the match was over.

