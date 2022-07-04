"They let you lower your standard in order to fit their mold" - Former United States Champion details the difference between Vince McMahon's WWE and Tony Khan's AEW 

According to AEW star Miro, Tony Khan's promotion is fundamentally different from his previous employer, WWE. The former US Champion cited wrestling style and freedom as the biggest differences between the two companies.

During his time with WWE, Miro was known as Rusev and was mainly a heel involved in feuds with a number of big names. The Bulgarian-born wrestler was released from the promotion in 2020 and signed with AEW later that year. Since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Miro has completely revitalized his character as The Redeemer.

During his interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the former TNT Champion spoke about his time in WWE, noting how he didn't feel free within the promotion.

“It’s always going to be the freedom,” Miro said. “Whenever anybody asks me, ‘What is the difference here?’, It’s the freedom. You don’t have to set yourself in a lower standard, because that’s what I thought the other place was. They let you lower your standard in order to fit their mold."

Miro continued:

"Here, it’s not like that. You have a style, you go out there, you do your style to your best, and that’s what makes professional wrestling so much better because you see different clashes of style, different styles clash in the ring. And I think that’s what makes it so much more interesting.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While he's largely been absent, save for his recent appearance within the All-Atlantic Championship Tournament, Miro has been far better received in AEW. Hopefully, God's Favorite Champion will truly Redeem himself soon and recapture the TNT Championship or one of the other titles in AEW.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Miro recalled how much he's learned from WWE legend John Cena

During an interview with talkSPORT, the former TNT Champion recalled all his matches against John Cena - both official and unofficial.

Miro credited Cena for teaching him almost everything he knows about wrestling. He went on to state that besides the 15-20 matches he had with Cena on TV, he learned the most from their 1000-odd matches that didn't air on television.

Unfortunately, fans will likely never get to see Miro take on the WWE legend on screen again, but they can be content that the AEW star has improved because of Cena. Perhaps Miro could still achieve The Champ's WWE Championship record within AEW? Fans will simply have to keep watching to see where his career takes him next.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far