WWE and AEW fans engage in heated debate upon realizing how old Bobby Lashley and Carlito actually are after SmackDown

WWE SmackDown last night saw a match featuring the veteran Bobby Lashley taking on the returning Carlito. While the match itself was mostly a mid-card match, social media was abuzz with its very existence.

One fan on Twitter accused the audience of being biased about their criticism, as many call out AEW for booking matches that feature older wrestlers when WWE is also apparently doing the same.

Expand Tweet

Carlito and Bobby Lashley are in their late forties. In AEW, Ric Flair is 74 years old. Adam Copeland is 50, and Christian Cage is 49. Chris Jericho recently posted about his 54th birthday. In light of all this, the post about Carlito and Bobby had some interesting reactions.

Carlitol and Lashley have had excellent runs in WWE and are solid mid-carders on any given day. Lashley has tasted the main event scene as well. The All Mighty has been a World Champion in WWE twice, he has also won gold TNA. Carlito has been the United States Champion and an Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Check out the reactions:

The crowd was posting about the age aspects of Carlito and Lashley

B-Fab had an eye out for the Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito match

B-Fab was one of the many who were keeping a close eye on the match featuring Lashley and Carlito. It was earlier reported that Fab and Lashley had a conversation last week as well. All of this hints at her looking to join Lashley's new faction.

Expand Tweet

Fab has been wrestling in NXT since 2019. Her first singles match was in 2020 against Kayden Carter. She joined WWE SmackDown in November 2021 along with other members of her team, Hit-Row.

When it comes to The Dominator's faction, it already has Street Profits as team members - Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is bound to do a great job as a faction leader - something that matches his time and expertise in the ring.

Of course, tag teams and factions are a simmering box of permutations and combinations of upcoming feuds and storylines. It remains to be seen what happens in the future regarding this faction and its leader.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will be successful in creating a brand-new stable? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here