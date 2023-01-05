WWE and AEW stars pay tribute to Dustin Rhodes' family member's passing

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes announced the death of his mother, Sandra Runnels, who passed away following an illness via Twitter and Instagram. A number of wrestlers paid their respects to the tragic news.

Dustin Rhodes is a veteran of the wrestling industry and made his professional wrestling debut in 1988 and has since wrestled for various promotions, including WWE, WCW, and TNA. Throughout his career, he has won numerous championships, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WCW United States Championship. He is highly respected within the wrestling industry and has been recognized for his contributions to the business.

Earlier today, Dustin Rhodes announced the news of his mother passing away. He did not specifically indicate what the serious health issues were or what went wrong. Rodhes did add that she was no longer in pain.

"I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. Rest in Heaven." Rhodes wrote

Many wrestlers have expressed their sympathies to the Rhodes family on social media since the news of his passing first broke. Check out some of the posts below:

Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract will expire soon

In his 34 years as a professional wrestler since making his debut in 1988, Rhodes has competed for almost all of the major companies that have ever existed.

In an interview with the Busted Open Radio podcast, Rhodes revealed his decision and mentioned that his AEW contract expires in July.

"I made the decision that 'Hey man, at the end of July, my contract is up.' I don't know if that's going to be it, because when we say we're retiring, we always come back. And we never say never. But that's what I'm looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career," Rhodes said. (H/T - WresltingINC)

Rhodes recently revealed how he was given permission to leave WWE and join AEW. During an emotional phone discussion with Triple H before leaving, the legendary wrestler reflected on his illustrious career.

