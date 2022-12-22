When AEW star had a tearful WWE exit phone call with Triple H

Triple H has worked with the majority of WWE's top superstars over the last 27 years. His friendship with Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, dates back even further to their WCW days in the mid-1990s.

Rhodes' sixth WWE spell ended in 2019 when he was granted permission to leave the company and join AEW. Before departing, the wrestling legend reminisced about his storied career during an emotional phone call with Triple H.

In 2019, Rhodes recalled on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast how the conversation with WWE's Chief Content Officer reduced him to tears:

"I get out of that [WWE exit] meeting and I'm in the car and I'm driving back to the hotel in New York to fly out, because it was like an in and out thing, and I get a call back from Hunter [Triple H], and we're just talking just a little bit. The tears were coming and it's emotional, he was thanking me for everything that I'd done for them and for him, because I'd known him a long, long time."

The most notable match between the long-time friends took place in 1997 at WrestleMania 13. Triple H, then known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, defeated Rhodes' Goldust character in a 14-minute match.

Triple H allegedly helped Dustin Rhodes leave WWE

Initially, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly hesitant to release Dustin Rhodes from his contract. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, The Game stepped in and convinced his father-in-law to let Rhodes leave.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Listen..... we have all been thru too much to give our past power. Don't. The past is the past for a reason. Did you learn from it? I did. Head down eyes forward and let nobody steal your joy just because they're worthless. #KeepSteppin Listen..... we have all been thru too much to give our past power. Don't. The past is the past for a reason. Did you learn from it? I did. Head down eyes forward and let nobody steal your joy just because they're worthless. #KeepSteppin https://t.co/WSdeRHbUNn

The three-time Intercontinental Champion's WWE exit occurred at the perfect time. A month after leaving, he participated in one of the most widely praised matches of 2019 against his brother Cody Rhodes.

The long-awaited bout arguably stole the show at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has continued his wrestling career while also lending expert advice to AEW's younger talent.

What are your favorite Dustin Rhodes/Goldust memories? Have your say in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes