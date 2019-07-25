3 WWE Superstars that saved a wrestler from getting fired and 2 that convinced Vince McMahon to fire them

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.84K // 25 Jul 2019, 01:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon, Triple H (left) and Seth Rollins (right)

It would be a miracle if someone saves their colleague from getting fired by their boss, right? It would be, especially if the boss is someone like Vince McMahon, who is infamous for firing Superstars for almost any reason.

Some of the biggest wrestlers in WWE today were once in a situation which could have led to their release from the company. Fortunately, they were saved by someone, who trusted in their abilities. But on the other side, a few wrestlers weren’t that lucky as nobody was there to protect them and it (almost) always resulted in them losing their job.

Also read: 3 WWE Superstars who are recovering from injuries and 2 that are currently wrestling despite being injured

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who saved their colleagues from losing their jobs and 2 that convinced Vince McMahon to terminate a Superstar’s contract.

#5 Stephanie McMahon (Saved John Cena from getting fired)

Stephanie McMahon and John Cena

Stephanie McMahon has always had great influence in WWE. After all, she is the daughter of Vince McMahon, the majority owner of WWE.

On the other hand, we have John Cena. The 16-time World Champion who is responsible for keeping WWE alive after it went PG. Nowadays, Cena is focusing more on his acting career and because of it, he can’t spend much time in the wrestling ring. Undoubtedly, John Cena is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, but it wouldn’t have been possible if Vince McMahon had fired him during his early WWE days.

When Cena was still a new project, the management thought he isn’t benefiting the product a lot, and they considered firing him. But due to Stephanie McMahon, they had to change their mind. And it proved to be the right decision for them as Cena went on to become the face of WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT