5 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends In Real-Life

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.97K // 05 Nov 2018, 10:30 IST

These WWE Superstars are friends outside of the ring

Over the years, we as professional wrestling or sports entertainment fans have witnessed some bitter rivalries and personal feuds unfold among various WWE Superstars and legends in and out of the ring so much so that it is very difficult for us to believe that some of those superstars are actually really close friends in real life. These Superstars share a great deal of mutual respect between themselves.

They are colleagues after all and since they share their daily-life schedule, it ultimately leads to a bond and in some cases, a strong friendship. The WWE is a big wrestling family and it is obvious that so many relationships are built while training and working together every day. Of course, these alliances develop based on different situations.

Some of these superstars stepped foot into the industry together as childhood friends, while others were pitched into family storylines and eventually landed up as being really close buddies. There are multiple superstars who are friends in real-life today but we will read about these WWE Superstars who have have been rivals but proved that friendship is thicker than water.

#5 Trish Stratus and Lita

Stratus and Lita are real-life friends

Trish Stratus and Lita took the WWE Divas division by storm during the Attitude Era and its post wrestling days. Never before had the WWE fans witnessed a huge rivalry among two female superstars who were actually good with their job in the ring. Trish gradually rose to the top and claimed the WWE Women’s Championship, but Lita was always there providing a threat to her title reign and winning the title for herself on a few occasions.

Their rivalry laid the foundation for the next generation of female wrestlers in the WWE. They were well capable of executing moves which even some of the male wrestlers were unable to pull off. Together they created history after they became the first two women to main event WWE Raw. They are the original founders of the Women's revolution.

But between all of their on-screen feuds and rivalries, Trish and Lita were and still are friends in real life. When Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, she revealed that her biggest enemy and best friend at the same time was none other than Lita. In the 2014 Hall of Fame, Lita was inducted by none other than Trish. They teamed up at WWE Evolution and successfully defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

