3 WWE Superstars who are recovering from injuries and 2 that are currently wrestling despite being injured

All of these Superstars are currently injured!

WWE Superstars work harder than any other athlete in the world. They have to entertain the fans day in and day out and sometimes they fail to do things properly and end up getting injured. If the injury is minor then the Superstar will continue wrestling, otherwise, he or she will have to rest and return when the doctors clear them to wrestle.

In the past, many former WWE Superstars have pointed fingers at the management for not taking their injuries seriously and it has hurt the company in many ways. One of the most popular Superstars who spoke against the medical staff was CM Punk, who was later sued by Dr. Chris Amann. Since then, WWE has started taking measures to protect their Superstars from suffering injuries but if they still get injured, the company will allow them to rest and recover. Although, there are still some wrestlers who are injured but haven’t taken a break from wrestling.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars that aren’t wrestling due to injuries and 2 that are working despite the pain.

#5 Currently injured: Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal got injured in his match against Ali

Jinder Mahal recently renewed his WWE contract but it seems like we aren’t going to see him in the ring again anytime soon. In a recent live event, Mahal injured his patellar tendon which caused him to take some time off from wrestling. He underwent surgery a few weeks ago and it went well for the former WWE Champion.

“On the mend. Ruptured my Patella Tendon in Denver Colorado June 15 in a match against @aliwwe.Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary.”

While Mahal has said that his comeback is going to be ‘legendary’, it would be a surprise if he receives a big push after recovering from the injury. Most probably, Vince McMahon would make him chase the 24/7 Title or have another mid-card championship reign.

