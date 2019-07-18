×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who are recovering from injuries and 2 that are currently wrestling despite being injured

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.70K   //    18 Jul 2019, 00:37 IST

All of these Superstars are currently injured!
All of these Superstars are currently injured!

WWE Superstars work harder than any other athlete in the world. They have to entertain the fans day in and day out and sometimes they fail to do things properly and end up getting injured. If the injury is minor then the Superstar will continue wrestling, otherwise, he or she will have to rest and return when the doctors clear them to wrestle.

In the past, many former WWE Superstars have pointed fingers at the management for not taking their injuries seriously and it has hurt the company in many ways. One of the most popular Superstars who spoke against the medical staff was CM Punk, who was later sued by Dr. Chris Amann. Since then, WWE has started taking measures to protect their Superstars from suffering injuries but if they still get injured, the company will allow them to rest and recover. Although, there are still some wrestlers who are injured but haven’t taken a break from wrestling. 

Here are 3 WWE Superstars that aren’t wrestling due to injuries and 2 that are working despite the pain.

#5 Currently injured: Jinder Mahal


Jinder Mahal got injured in his match against Ali
Jinder Mahal got injured in his match against Ali

Jinder Mahal recently renewed his WWE contract but it seems like we aren’t going to see him in the ring again anytime soon. In a recent live event, Mahal injured his patellar tendon which caused him to take some time off from wrestling. He underwent surgery a few weeks ago and it went well for the former WWE Champion. 


“On the mend. Ruptured my Patella Tendon in Denver Colorado June 15 in a match against @aliwwe.Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary.”

While Mahal has said that his comeback is going to be ‘legendary’, it would be a surprise if he receives a big push after recovering from the injury. Most probably, Vince McMahon would make him chase the 24/7 Title or have another mid-card championship reign.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Randy Orton Braun Strowman
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars that wrestled despite suffering terrible injuries and 2 that are currently sidelined
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestling Dads That Are Real And 2 That Are Fake
RELATED STORY
2 WWE legends who are open to returning and 3 who are staying retired
RELATED STORY
5 injured WWE Superstars who may not feature in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars that are likely going to renew their contracts and 2 that likely to leave
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars that could retire soon and 2 retired Superstars that won’t return again
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon will push once they return and 2 that will not receive a push
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who are being paid to do nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE: 3 Superstars Way Too Old to Wrestle & 2 That Are Surprisingly Not
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to join AEW and 2 that won't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us