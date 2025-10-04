  • home icon
  "WWE is bad luck," "That belt means nothing"- Fans go berserk after Andrade won first title after WWE exit

"WWE is bad luck," "That belt means nothing"- Fans go berserk after Andrade won first title after WWE exit

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:44 GMT
Andrade
Andrade [Image via Andrade's Instagram]

Andrade shocked the world recently when he made his return to All Elite Wrestling, a month after leaving WWE. He quickly went after the top face of the company, Kenny Omega, before aligning himself with The Don Callis Family. However, El Idolo is on a path to make headlines in the world of pro-wrestling, and he did just that after winning his first title following his WWE exit.

Recently, the former WWE star defeated DMT Azul to become the Crash Heavyweight Champion. It is the 35-year-old's first singles title in his career since winning the WWE Speed Championship in June 2024. Besides, it also marks a new chapter for Andrade in Mexican professional wrestling, after being lost in the shuffle in the Stamford-based promotion.

This victory of El Idolo has been making rounds on the internet, with fans sharing their mixed opinions. Some fans on X called it a meaningless title due to its lack of popularity. Meanwhile, others claimed WWE was bad luck for the Latino star in his career.

Moreover, some fans were just happy to see the former United States Champion wrestle once again on a regular basis. Additionally, some of his core fans were positive that this title reign might lead to something important in All Elite Wrestling for him.

Don Callis sends a message after adding Andrade to his faction on Dynamite

Don Callis has been basking in his glory since Andrade decided to join his faction on Dynamite. It was a major turning point for the storylines in All Elite Wrestling that sparked a lot of attention on social media. The Invisible Hand also had an unserious reaction to the Latino star's addition to his group.

Taking to X, Callis highlighted the impressive length of the 35-year-old's hands. He appreciated the genetics of El Idolo while claiming that his faction's injury reserve has the potential to win titles.

"LOOK AT THE LENGTH OF ANDRADE’S ARMS….. YOU CANT TEACH GENETICS. WE ARE SO STACKED OUR INJURED RESERVE COULD WIN BELTS." he wrote

Check out his X post below:

Nonetheless, only time will tell how things will unfold for the alliance between the former United States Champion and Don Callis from here on in All Elite Wrestling.

Anugrah Tyagi

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
