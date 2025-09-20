WWE-Bound Duo Suddenly Makes Shocking Appearance; Disappeared For 160 Days

The competition between AEW and WWE is fierce. It is unlikely that this promotional war will end anytime soon because both Tony Khan and Triple H are firing all guns blazing. Over the years, the Stamford-based company has signed several former All Elite Wresting names. Interestingly, this phenomenon is only getting started. According to a recent Fightful Select report, former AEW duo The Righteous are close to joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Vincent and Dutch's last match took place in April on ROH on HonorClub #113, where they and The Premier Athletes defeated Spanish Announce Project and The Kingdom. They eventually left the Jacksonville-based company in May. However, after an absence of 160 days, they finally made an appearance on the September 19th DEFY Wrestling show. Vincent and Dutch unexpectedly appeared on DEFY Wrestling's recent AEON event. The two attacked Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl &amp; Ricky Gibson) after their match. Furthermore, Vincent declared that he and his tag-team partner mean business. Former WWE star Karrion Kross reveals that Bray Wyatt wanted him and The Righteous in his faction Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently left WWE. Even though he was one of the most over names on the roster, Triple H booked him poorly. In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel, the 40-year-old revealed a shocking piece of information. Kross said that the deceased Bray Wyatt wanted him and The Righteous to form a group be an extension of the Wyatt Sicks. You know The Righteous? Dutch and Vinny? Bray wanted to start with the Sicks, but he wanted to expand, and one of his ideas was to have me, Vinny and Dutch as like, an extension of the Wyatt faction, he had a totally different name for it and everything. We were gonna be on another show, like RAW,&quot; Kross said. If the rumors are to be believed, The Righteous would be a great signing by WWE. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.