  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WWE-Bound Duo Suddenly Makes Shocking Appearance; Disappeared For 160 Days

WWE-Bound Duo Suddenly Makes Shocking Appearance; Disappeared For 160 Days

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
A former AEW tag team might join WWE soon. (Images via AEW &amp; WWE Facebook)
A former AEW tag team might join WWE soon. (Images via AEW & WWE Facebook)

The competition between AEW and WWE is fierce. It is unlikely that this promotional war will end anytime soon because both Tony Khan and Triple H are firing all guns blazing. Over the years, the Stamford-based company has signed several former All Elite Wresting names. Interestingly, this phenomenon is only getting started.

Ad

According to a recent Fightful Select report, former AEW duo The Righteous are close to joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Vincent and Dutch's last match took place in April on ROH on HonorClub #113, where they and The Premier Athletes defeated Spanish Announce Project and The Kingdom. They eventually left the Jacksonville-based company in May. However, after an absence of 160 days, they finally made an appearance on the September 19th DEFY Wrestling show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vincent and Dutch unexpectedly appeared on DEFY Wrestling's recent AEON event. The two attacked Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) after their match. Furthermore, Vincent declared that he and his tag-team partner mean business.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Former WWE star Karrion Kross reveals that Bray Wyatt wanted him and The Righteous in his faction

Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently left WWE. Even though he was one of the most over names on the roster, Triple H booked him poorly. In a recent appearance on his YouTube channel, the 40-year-old revealed a shocking piece of information.

Ad

Kross said that the deceased Bray Wyatt wanted him and The Righteous to form a group be an extension of the Wyatt Sicks.

You know The Righteous? Dutch and Vinny? Bray wanted to start with the Sicks, but he wanted to expand, and one of his ideas was to have me, Vinny and Dutch as like, an extension of the Wyatt faction, he had a totally different name for it and everything. We were gonna be on another show, like RAW," Kross said.

If the rumors are to be believed, The Righteous would be a great signing by WWE. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications