WWE champion sends affectionate birthday message to AEW's Mercedes Mone

AEW star Mercedes Mone is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and she's already received warm wishes and messages of love from many in the wrestling world. Her close friend, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi, added her own message today on social media.

Mone, Naomi, and Bayley share a close bond, and the three often show up to support each other, even across promotional lines. Bayley sent the TBS Champion a birthday message earlier today.

Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter to reflect on turning 33. Naomi hopped into the comments to compliment her friend, proclaiming it to be Mone's "grown woman era." Check out her tweet below:

"In your grown woman era what a woman❤️😘," Naomi wrote.

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana threw Mercedes Mone a fabulous birthday party

It didn't take long for Mercedes Mone to make friends in AEW. The TBS Champion has already thrown several high-profile parties following All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view events, but this time, she was treated to a party of her own.

In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes revealed that former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana, threw a birthday party for her in a high-end bar with a crystal theme:

"After the show, my good friends Swerve and Prince Nana decided to throw a little celebration in my honor at this incredible bar that had a stunning crystal theme. If you know anything about me, you’ll understand how much I absolutely adore crystals and the overall aesthetic and energy it brings. It was a sight to behold! Glimmering crystals reflecting light in every direction created a magical atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a long day," she wrote.

Mone is scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against former TJPW phenom Yuka Sakazaki next week on AEW Dynamite. Whether The CEO can keep her status as "Four Belts" Mone remains to be seen.

