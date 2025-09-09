WWE drops a huge Edge reference!

WWE veteran Edge, aka Adam Copeland, was one of the most charismatic stars the promotion had to offer. Despite retiring early due to a neck injury, he made an impactful comeback to the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He is currently a part of AEW.

Ad

John Cena was one of the greatest rivals of the former TNT Champion. The duo had multiple encounters. The Cenation Leader will be retiring in December 2025 and, therefore, has been paying tributes to his former opponents. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he was facing Sami Zayn. During the match, he referred to the Rated-R Superstar by hitting a spear.

WWE recently uploaded an epic battle between Edge and Cena from the Unforgiven 2006 pay-per-view on its official YouTube channel. The TLC match saw John Cena walk out as the new world champion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Adam Copeland talks about WWE veteran John Cena

The Rated-R Superstar recently talked about the call they had with the Cenation Leader ahead of the retirement tour.

While speaking on ScreenRant, Adam Copeland revealed that the two stars didn't discuss retirement. The former TNT Champion also praised John Cena and claimed that the latter has evaluated every step of his remaining stint.

"No, but we had talked briefly when he came back there, and I was with WWE, and he said, 'How are you doing this, man? You're having half an hour matches and stuff.' We haven't talked about retiring or anything like that. John is a very... He's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so, I'm sure he has already come to terms," he said.

It will be interesting to see what John Cena will do in the remaining appearances of his retirement tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More