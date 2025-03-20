WWE drops a major Bryan Danielson reference ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has dropped a massive Bryan Danielson reference by uploading one of his classic bouts on their social media. He is often considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the modern day and age. Currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, he was one of World Wrestling Entertainment's top competitors when he was employed by them. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, he won the WWE Championship four times and held the World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States Championships once each.

Danielson joined AEW in 2021. He won their World Championship at All In last year, by defeating the previous champion Swerve Strickland in one of the most acclaimed matches in the company's history. Unfortunately, he lost his title at WrestleDream 2024 in humiliating fashion. It would appear that the leader of the YES Movement! has retired from active in-ring competition, at least on a full-time basis.

It is not known when he will return to the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, a few hours ago WWE's YouTube channel uploaded the entire match between Triple H and Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) from WrestleMania 30. The 2014 bout was won by the current AEW star, and by defeating The King of Kings the American Dragon created an unforgettable WrestleMania moment.

You can check out the entire match in the video below:

Bryan Danielson on his future in professional wrestling

After Bryan Danielson lost to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year, he appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show.

During the interview, he opened up on his situation with the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, he spoke about his issues with his neck.

"I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost [against Swerve], I would retire. After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead," Danielson said. [H/T Wrestle View]

It is unclear if Bryan Danielson will ever be able to return to the ring, especially considering his long-time neck injury, which continues to hamper his in-ring career. However, wrestling fans around the world would definitely like to see him back in action, even if it is for a limited period, should he be cleared medically.

