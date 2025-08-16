WWE files trademark for major AEW star’s former name

WWE recently filed a trademark for a top AEW star's former ring name. The star used to perform under that alias during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.That star is Dax Harwood. The 41-year-old spent nearly a decade of his career in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, from 2012 to 2020, performing under the ring name Scott Dawson. The FTR member adopted the name Dax Harwood after joining AEW in 2020.Now, according to a recent update, WWE has filed a trademark for the name Scott Dawson with the United States Patent &amp; Trademark Office. What’s interesting is that WWE is trademarking a name that is currently not in use.Meanwhile, Harwood, along with his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler, has found a niche for himself in AEW. The duo is currently pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Championship and might face The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) for the title at Forbidden Door 2025 if they beat Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament final, which is scheduled for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.AEW star Dax Harwood recently engaged in a war of words with a former WWE officialDax Harwood recently expressed his emotions in a rather distasteful way while replying to a now-deleted post from former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas on X. Korderas' post, which touched upon his views on All Elite Wrestling and its president, Tony Khan, didn't sit well with Harwood.&quot;Hey, Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are, and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him because he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE,&quot; he wrote.Dax FTR @DaxFTRLINK@jimmykorderas Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likesWhile Korderas' post has now been deleted, it’s important to emphasize that the retired official was criticizing Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion in his post.