WWE files trademark for major AEW star’s former name

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:08 GMT
The star used to perform in WWE [Image from WWE.com]
The star used to perform in WWE in the 2010s. [Image from WWE.com]

WWE recently filed a trademark for a top AEW star's former ring name. The star used to perform under that alias during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

That star is Dax Harwood. The 41-year-old spent nearly a decade of his career in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, from 2012 to 2020, performing under the ring name Scott Dawson. The FTR member adopted the name Dax Harwood after joining AEW in 2020.

Now, according to a recent update, WWE has filed a trademark for the name Scott Dawson with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. What’s interesting is that WWE is trademarking a name that is currently not in use.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Meanwhile, Harwood, along with his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler, has found a niche for himself in AEW.

The duo is currently pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Championship and might face The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) for the title at Forbidden Door 2025 if they beat Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament final, which is scheduled for the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Ad

AEW star Dax Harwood recently engaged in a war of words with a former WWE official

Dax Harwood recently expressed his emotions in a rather distasteful way while replying to a now-deleted post from former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas on X.

Korderas' post, which touched upon his views on All Elite Wrestling and its president, Tony Khan, didn't sit well with Harwood.

Ad
"Hey, Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are, and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him because he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE," he wrote.
Ad

While Korderas' post has now been deleted, it’s important to emphasize that the retired official was criticizing Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion in his post.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications