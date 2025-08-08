  • home icon
  • AEW
  • FTR
  • Former WWE Stars Set to Become Champions After Almost 2 Years at AEW Forbidden Door 2025 - Reports

Former WWE Stars Set to Become Champions After Almost 2 Years at AEW Forbidden Door 2025 - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:37 GMT
AEW Forbidden Door is set for Aug 24, 2025 [Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Forbidden Door 2025 will take place later this month. [Image from AllEliteWrestling.com]

Two former WWE champions have not held gold in AEW for almost two years. That is reportedly going to change soon, as a new update states that the stars are set to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door 2025.

Ad

The stars in question are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR. Dax and Cash, collectively known as The Revival during their time in the Stamford-based promotion, held tag team gold five times in WWE, thrice on the main roster and twice in NXT. They are also two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, with their last reign spanning from April to October in 2023.

FTR currently finds itself in the final of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, which is set to take place on the upcoming episode of Collision. The winner will challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the title at Forbidden Door. Now, a new update has stated that FTR is set for a major win at the upcoming pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cash and Dax are set to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, there is a possibility that the title exchange will happen with some sort of deal in place and not through a regular tag match.

''Last we heard, the belts may get to FTR and are supposed to, but they may do some sort of a deal and not just have it done clean in a regular tag match with other ideas being talked about,'' Meltzer stated. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]
Ad
Ad

Dax Harwood lists the match vs. CM Punk and Jon Moxley in FTR's top 5 in AEW

Amid the ongoing angle, Dax Harwood took to X and shared a clip of a wrestling match between FTR and the team of CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Harwood labeled this match as one of FTR's top five matches in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

The match between FTR and the team of CM Punk and Jon Moxley took place on an episode of Dynamite in February 2022.

As of today, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will take on Brodido (the team of Bandido and Brody King) in the final of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament on this week's Collision. Meanwhile, FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway, will be in action against Adam Copeland on Dynamite next week.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications