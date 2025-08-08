Two former WWE champions have not held gold in AEW for almost two years. That is reportedly going to change soon, as a new update states that the stars are set to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door 2025.The stars in question are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR. Dax and Cash, collectively known as The Revival during their time in the Stamford-based promotion, held tag team gold five times in WWE, thrice on the main roster and twice in NXT. They are also two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, with their last reign spanning from April to October in 2023.FTR currently finds itself in the final of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, which is set to take place on the upcoming episode of Collision. The winner will challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the title at Forbidden Door. Now, a new update has stated that FTR is set for a major win at the upcoming pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cash and Dax are set to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door. However, there is a possibility that the title exchange will happen with some sort of deal in place and not through a regular tag match.''Last we heard, the belts may get to FTR and are supposed to, but they may do some sort of a deal and not just have it done clean in a regular tag match with other ideas being talked about,'' Meltzer stated. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]Dax Harwood lists the match vs. CM Punk and Jon Moxley in FTR's top 5 in AEWAmid the ongoing angle, Dax Harwood took to X and shared a clip of a wrestling match between FTR and the team of CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Harwood labeled this match as one of FTR's top five matches in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The match between FTR and the team of CM Punk and Jon Moxley took place on an episode of Dynamite in February 2022.As of today, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will take on Brodido (the team of Bandido and Brody King) in the final of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament on this week's Collision. Meanwhile, FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway, will be in action against Adam Copeland on Dynamite next week.