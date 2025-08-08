Major AEW name lists bout against CM Punk and ex-WWE Champion among his top 5 matches in the company

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:14 GMT
CM Punk was fired from AEW in 2023 [Image from AEW
CM Punk was fired from AEW in 2023 [Image from AEW's Youtube]

A major AEW name caught fans' attention online by listing his bout against CM Punk and a former WWE Champion as one of his top five matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, is one of the most prominent tag teams in All Elite Wrestling and is currently focused on regaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship. On the latest edition of Collision, the team advanced to the finals of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, with the winner getting a title shot at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. Moreover, Harwood, Wheeler, and their manager, Stokely Hathaway, are also embroiled in a feud with former ally Adam Copeland.

Amid their many battles, Dax Harwood took to X to share a clip of a match that saw him and Cash Wheeler taking on CM Punk and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). Harwood rated the bout, which took place on the February 9, 2022, episode of Dynamite, as one of the top five FTR matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Top 5 FTR match in AEW," wrote Harwood.
Dax Harwood says injuring Cope at AEW Dynasty was one of the best days of his life

At Dynasty 2025, Rated FTR imploded when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed Cope. Recently, Harwood took to Instagram to reference that moment, calling it one of the best days of his life.

What makes this even more interesting is that Harwood listed injuring the veteran alongside getting married and the birth of his daughter. While he is known for being an active presence on social media and speaking his mind, this statement from Harwood has seemingly added more fire to FTR's ongoing feud with the Rated R Superstar. Meanwhile, Cope is set to face Stokely Hathaway next week, which marks the former's first match in All Elite Wrestling in four months.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
