WWE Hall of Famer admits he "asked" Tony Khan to hire him before being declined

A WWE veteran recently recalled the time he asked AEW for a job, admitting that he metaphorically asked Tony Khan to prom. However, unfortunately for him, his advances were rejected.

"Road Dogg" Brian James currently works in WWE as the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events. Although, he is probably best known for his time as an active wrestler when he was a part of the legendary D-Generation X stable.

Speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on AEW's leadership team. He said that he was unable to offer a true reflection of the Jacksonville promotion's leadership structure, given that he was rejected by them.

"Look, that’s where I will get a little confrontational and opinionated. I think we [WWE] got a great leadership team in place, and I think the right people are in the right spots to make the right things happen. I don’t know that I could say the same for the others [AEW], and yet I have no idea how the other is run. I want to be very clear on that. I’ve only heard from individuals. I have no idea, I’ve never experienced it. He [Tony Khan] wouldn’t have me, I asked. I asked him to take me to prom, and he wouldn’t take me."

WWE veteran Road Dogg comments on AEW All In

During the same episode of his podcast, Road Dogg also shared his thoughts about AEW's upcoming All In event, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium this August. Despite many critics being doubtful about the project's success, the company looks well on its way to selling out the venue.

“I think they’ve done awesome at Wembley. That’s an incredible amount of tickets sold. It’s just, to me, it’s about business. That’s where I’m at in the business. I’m not in the trenches anymore, like fighting for a spot. Now I’m on the other side of the fence and thinking about the business aspect of this. So from that standpoint, what a huge success it is, and kudos to them for doing it," Road Dogg said.

As the show date draws nearer and fans' excitement continues to build, more tickets will undoubtedly be sold for this monumental event.

