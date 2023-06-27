WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reveals which current star reminds him of a "tougher Shawn Michaels"

WWE legend Shawn Michaels is considered to be one of the best athletes in the industry's history by many, and as such top stars are often compared to him. According to Eric Bishoff, Will Ospreay is comparable to the Heart Break Kid.

Michael's monumental WWE career included numerous memorable matches despite having few championship reigns. With names like Mr. WrestleMania and The Showstopper, the legend has set a high bar, but could Ospreay be the one to not only meet it but take it higher?

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why Will Ospreay reminds him of the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I was blown away. Ospreay reminds me of a tougher Shawn Michaels. He's got the look obviously. In terms of his in-ring capabilities, is just otherworldly at this point. It was like the new school, the very athletic, physical, dynamic, incredibly difficult and high risk type of offense, it had all of that." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Despite Bischoff's praise, many criticized a dangerous spot during Ospreay's match against Kenny Omega, which saw The Cleaner dropped on his head. Former WWE star Lance Archer notably added his voice to the backlash, as he criticized it online.

Similar to the WWE veteran, Kenny Omega had very positive things to say about Will Ospreay

Omega and Ospreay had a rich history between them, and despite their heated match this weekend, the two still seem to respect one another. In a true show of sportsmanship, The Cleaner praised his rival and even concluded that the belt is in good hands.

Taking to Twitter sometime after their match at AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II, Kenny Omega praised his opponent and even warned him to stay away from Don Callis.

I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it," Omega tweeted.

It remains to be seen when Omega and Ospreay will come face-to-face again, but not only are fans aching to see more of the Aussie-Open star, it seems like veterans do too. Only time will tell, but the star has clearly impressed many.

