WWE Hall of Famer could finally return after 12 years to confront Roman Reigns

WWE Universal World Champion Roman Reigns has made quick work of most of the roster, and at this point, few fans can see him realistically losing. While he's bested the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, his ultimate challenge could just be in the form of the legendary Mike Tyson.

The Tribal Chief has firmly established himself as the most dominating man in pro wrestling, meaning that whoever dethrones him has the potential to be a massive babyface star. While Iron Mike is unlikely to best Reigns, could the two still have a high-profile clash?

Due to being a WWE Hall of Famer and a member of D-Generation X, Mike Tyson has friends in high places within the promotion. Ideally, Roman Reigns would allow the aging legend to have a professional transition into the promotion while providing fans with the dream match they never knew they wanted.

While the boxing legend is yet to officially make his in-ring pro wrestling debut, he seems to have Logan Paul in mind, as he recently challenged the young star to a match. Tyson even jokingly said that he'd face the rising WWE star for free.

Mike Tyson claims he'd choose an appearance in WWE over AEW

Mike Tyson has already made a handful of appearances in AEW and was notably an honorary member of Chris Jericho's now-defunct stable, The Inner Circle. Despite this, the veteran shockingly declared his loyalty to the Stamford-based promotion.

During an episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the veteran recalled his initial feeling after receiving a paycheck from WWE and how this made him loyal to the promotion:

“Tony Khan and those guys, these guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. I don’t care if they got more money. Vince put on the show, I’d rather go there, even though [AEW] pay more money.” (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if Iron Mike will finally have his debut wrestling match, but it seems like the legend will be more willing to pick up the phone if Vince McMahon calls over AEW President Tony Khan.

