WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for AEW All In, says it is "an amazing accomplishment"

A WWE Hall of Famer has nothing but praise for AEW as they approach their biggest event to date.

All Elite Wrestling is days away from producing one of the biggest pay-per-views in the history of professional wrestling. The company has recently been criticized for a lack of strong storylines in the build-up to its biggest pay-per. Parallels are being drawn by fans with WWE, which is known to plan its biggest show, WrestleMania, months before.

Eric Bischoff, the man behind the rise of the company (WCW) that gave WWE a run for its money in the 1990s, has been a critic of All Elite Wrestling since day one. He has been pretty vocal about his views and opinions about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Strictly Business, the WWE Hall of Famer recently defended AEW against criticism faced by the promotion in the build-up to its biggest pay-per-view. Bischoff applauded AEW's accomplishment of selling 80,000 tickets for All In at Wembley Stadium, London, without promoting the show or any matches on the show.

The veteran added that the show did not sell because of stars like CM Punk, Chris Jericho, or any other former WWE talents but because of the company's brand value, which is an amazing accomplishment:

"The reason that I'm defending the fact that they didn't promote the show, they didn't promote matches, is because it's the brand that sold 80,000 tickets," Bischoff stated. "It's not CM Punk, it's not Chris Jericho, it's not any of the former WWE talents... I think that is an amazing accomplishment, " Bischoff said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Bischoff lashed out at criticism regarding the lack of build-up to AEW All In, saying people should at least wait to see the event before criticizing it and asked them to shut up and enjoy the show for now:

"What I would love for people to do is just wait and see how this event comes off before you decide it was done improperly," he implored. "I'm really hoping that the audience will shut the f**k up and enjoy the show. If there's a reason to be critical of that show afterward and it comes off like a glorified house show, I'm gonna be right there picking it apart." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

AEW All In broke the attendance record for WrestleMania 32

Despite all the criticism and backstage issues faced by the Jacksonville-based promotion, its upcoming pay-per-view is on a record-breaking spree. All In recently broke the real attendance record of 80,709 for WWE WrestleMania 32, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

All In pay per view will emanate on August 27 from Wembley Stadium, London, which has a setup for 85,472 attendees. A week before the pay-per-view, AEW is on the verge of selling out Wembley Stadium, and if it succeeds in doing so, it will be a massive achievement in itself.

