WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Tony Khan for his upcoming "big announcement," says "it won't matter"

Tony Khan is set to make a big announcement on an upcoming AEW show. According to a WWE Hall of Famer, however, the announcement will not matter in any meaningful way.

Khan recently revealed that he will make a huge announcement on the February 7 edition of Dynamite. Recent reports have speculated that the announcement could pertain to the imminent debut of former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone or the signing of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his skepticism regarding Tony Khan's announcement on a forthcoming episode of Dynamite. Bischoff revealed his perspective on the subject, suggesting that the announcement would not contribute to the company's growth. He also critiqued the writing of AEW's shows by comparing it with that of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW:

“And just like everything else that we’ve seen out of AEW, a week later, it won’t matter. Because it’s not going to grow the audience and all of this hype and all the anticipation of the big super surprise or whatever it is. When it’s all said and done. All three of Tony’s shows combined won’t equal one Monday Night Raw writing.” [H/T, Ringside News]

Eric Bischoff suggested that Tony Khan use AI for booking AEW programming

Eric Bischoff has been one of the most consistent critics of AEW. Despite appearing for the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020 and 2021, the former RAW General Manager frequently clashes with Tony Khan over the latter's creative decisions. Recently, Bischoff went so far as to suggest that the President of AEW should use Artificial Intelligence to book his product.

Tony Khan helps produce and book AEW and ROH programming every week. He receives frequent criticism from fans and wrestling personalities on how he creates storylines and makes matches.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff advised Khan to utilize AI to help him book stories and matches:

"I want you [Tony Khan] to think hard about incorporating the gift that is AI... Grock will book for you, ChatGPT will book for you, and you don't have to take all this abuse for putting up all this random s**t, and having dream matches that make no sense, and people getting titles shots for whatever reason, and then complaining because somebody didn't use your scoring system that, by the way, you very rarely, if ever, use. If you have AI do your work for you, you've got a fresh set of eyes doing it," he said. [H/T, WrestlingInc]

Bischoff further noted that the structure of an AI-generated story could enable Khan to fine-tune it further and help shape a cohesive product.

What do you think will be Tony Khan's big Dynamite announcement? Let us know in the comments below!

