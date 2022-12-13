WWE Hall of Famer lavishes praise on Bianca Belair and two top AEW stars for major achievements

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and two AEW stars were recently praised by Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Over the last few years, Bianca Belair has firmly established herself as one of the best pro wrestlers in the women's division. She was named the number 1 women's wrestler in the PWI Top 150 female wrestlers in 2021. She also earned the prestigious RAW Women's World Title after taking down Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Athena and Jade Cargill have similarly climbed up the totem pole of wrestlers in the last few months. While Cargill has racked up an impressive 42-0 win streak, Athena also took down Mercedes Martinez to become the ROH Women's World Champion.

Congratulating all three women for their accomplishments, Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message:

"Okay ✅ great job women! As well the company’s."

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

Jade Cargill's recent AEW booking has been slammed by a WWE veteran

While Mark Henry has heaped praise on the TBS Champion, WWE veteran Jim Cornette is seemingly unimpressed by her recent storyline.

In a previous segment, Jade Cargill was entangled in a feud with famous rapper Bow Wow. While the segment between them has been perceived as entertaining by some, Jim Cornette expressed his disdain for it in an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience:

"So how is there a rivalry or some description of what is the bone of contention between Bow Wow and Jade Cargill? G*d d**n it, again! So some f**king street urchin somewhere: ‘Hey, I want to get involved in wrestling!’ Just cause somebody wants to get involved in something, doesn’t mean they ought to!" (03:16 onward).

With Cargill now seemingly done with Bow Wow, it remains to be seen what her next step will be in AEW.

Do you think WWE Superstar Biance Belair is at the same level as Athena and Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments below!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes