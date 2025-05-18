  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer makes a big return to AEW after 440 days

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big return to AEW after 440 days

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 18, 2025 02:37 GMT
WWE AEW
WWE legend back in AEW (Source-AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

For the first time in over a year, a WWE Hall of Famer returned to AEW TV. The legend appeared on the most recent episode of Collision.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair finally made his return to AEW TV. The Nature Boy has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion since 2023 and was also involved in the storyline for Sting's last-ever match last year. Flair's last All Elite appearance happened to be on March 3 at Revolution 2024, where The Young Bucks took him out during The Icon's retirement match.

On the most recent episode of Collision, AEW remembered the late WCW veteran and football Hall of Famer Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. Tony Schiavone was joined on stage by the former WWE star and veteran, Dean Malenko. Later, Ric Flair made his TV return after more than 400 days to pay tribute to his late friend, McMichael.

The Nature Boy concluded his speech by thanking everyone for coming out to remember Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. Moreover, it has not been revealed what Flair's role will be on AEW TV or if he will even appear after the latest Collision episode.

Only time will tell when fans will see Ric again on TV.

Edited by Neda Ali
