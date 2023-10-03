WWE Hall of Famer points out an odd mistake AEW seemingly made with Adam Copeland's (Edge) debut

AEW WrestleDream featured the promotion's biggest debut this year when Adam Copeland (Edge) became All Elite. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes it could have been done better.

After decades in WWE, Adam Copeland shocked the industry by jumping over to AEW. Some fans have especially been upset by the move, citing tribalistic reasons as to why it shouldn't have happened. However, the veteran seems happy to be there, and so do his fans.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray criticized Adam Copeland's debut and why it didn't sit right with him.

"Let's just assume there was no physicality last night — it was just Christian in the middle of a ring, and then the video package airs and we get the debut of Edge. Now it feels right to me. But the video package airing before a run-in and a save — that's what felt odd. I loved the video package. I love Edge. I love the physicality." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Booker T recently commented on Adam Copeland's AEW debut and explained that he wasn't surprised to see it happen. The veteran compared it to his time in TNA, where he made the jump to have more free time and extend his wrestling career.

Mark Henry is excited to see what AEW will end up doing with Adam Copeland

Many have criticized how the promotion utilizes former WWE Superstars after signing them, and similarly, some are concerned about Copeland. The World's Strongest Man shares this sentiment.

During the same episode, Mark Henry referenced Copeland's desire to take on top talent and noted how he wants to see the veteran used on all AEW's shows.

"Adam [Copeland] said that he wanted to work Samoa Joe, that he wanted to work Claudio Castagnoli. All of those people are on different shows, so that means he's gonna have to work both tours, and he's gonna have to work all the shows ... The important thing is how you're used, and we have that question [looming] with a lot of wrestlers ... I want to see how Adam is used on all these shows." (H/T WrestlingINC)

It remains to be seen if Copeland will end up having massive feuds in All Elite Wrestling or not, but his debut has caught the attention of The Young Bucks. Only time will tell, but The Rated-R Superstar might just go head-to-head with The Elite.

