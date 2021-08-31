WWE Hall of Famer reveals big reason why Daniel Bryan is signing with AEW

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Daniel Bryan possibly heading to AEW, saying that he doesn't hate Bryan for it, and said neither should WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that it's common for athletes across the globe to change teams these days. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the thinking among today's athletes has changed, as they no longer wish to work for the same company for a prolonged period of time.

Booker T’s actually quote and talk about Daniel Bryan going to AEW.



Don’t believe “Quotes” you see on Twitter and go watch the actual videos. pic.twitter.com/eNMiK2zPen — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 31, 2021

Booker T added that one of the prime reasons Daniel Bryan is heading to AEW is the creative freedom the former WWE Champion would enjoy in the company. The two-time Hall Of Famer further stated that Bryan would have control over his direction in AEW, have the free hand to craft his stories, and wrestle the opponents he wants to.

"Daniel Bryan has had a great career in WWE. He was making money on the independent circuit as well. This guy has put in the work so I'm not gonna hate. And the thing is WWE shouldn't hate either. Basketball players go to other teams every year. I understand, I get it, man. If I was one of those guys, I would be the same exact thing as Daniel Bryan. And, the thing is it's not like it used to be. Like back in the day when guys wanted to have a 20-year career in WWE. It's a totally different time right now with these young guys, the way they see this business. It's their world right now. So I can't sit here and hate on anything Daniel Bryan is doing. One thing about Daniel Bryan in AEW is that he's gonna pretty much write his own ticket, will go ahead and have the matches he wants to have, go ahead and create the stories he wants to create. And that's what a lot of times, a lot of these are looking for," said Booker T.

Daniel Bryan could debut for AEW at All Out 2021

Recent reports have suggested that Daniel Bryan could debut for AEW at All Out 2021 on September 5th. Initially, Bryan was rumored to debut at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd in New York. However, those plans seem to have been scrapped now.

Soon after the said reports went viral, fans went into a frenzy over the prospect of seeing Bryan make his debut and CM Punk wrestling for the first time in seven years on the same show. It's safe to say AEW All Out 2021 could get a boost in terms of pay-per-view rates with Bryan's rumored arrival to the company.

Do you agree with Booker T's assessment of why Daniel Bryan is joining AEW? Do you think Bryan will debut for AEW at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John