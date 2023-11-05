WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair singles out current champion, hints at future match?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW, and he is having a field day with the controversy surrounding his arrival. Amid rumors that he is looking to wrestle a match against AEW World Champion MJF, The Nature Boy fanned the flames by comparing himself with the 27-year-old.

Despite competing at a pay-per-view event titled 'Ric Flair's Last Match' in 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer later said that he would never retire. The news that he had signed a multi-year contract with AEW sparked concern among fans that he would try to enter the ring again, and Flair has done little to combat the rumors.

One of his first acts as an All Elite talent was to call out AEW World Champion MJF. The Nature Boy stated that he wanted to go head-to-head with Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a promo battle.

After rumors began swirling that Flair wanted a match with the young star, the wrestling legend took it a step further by posting a comparison on Twitter/X:

"Do I Have To Spell It Out For You..." wrote Flair.

MJF responds to Ric Flair's challenge with hilarious suggestion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is infamous for his biting wit. The 27-year-old built much of his personal brand on maintaining kayfabe and cutting people down in brutal fashion.

When MJF learned that Ric Flair wanted to go one-on-one with him, he had a simple – if somewhat morbid – suggestion. The AEW World Champion took to Twitter/X to suggest that they have a Buried Alive match.

This was obviously a dig at Flair's age, but it wouldn't be too surprising if The Salt of the Earth followed up on it. Despite having recently turned babyface, MJF has a mean streak that goes back several years.

What's more, the young star has no qualms about attacking legends of the business, as demonstrated when he blindsided William Regal in November last year.

