WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam breaks silence on rumored heat with The Young Bucks

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently made his AEW debut, acting as a stand-in for ECW legend Jerry Lynn in his feud with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. On the heels of his first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion, RVD has commented on longstanding rumors that he had heat with The Young Bucks due to a backstage incident.

Over a decade ago, several top names reportedly had issues with Matt and Nick Jackson due to the duo not shaking hands during their WWE tryout. Among them were WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Rob Van Dam.

While Booker has addressed the incident before, RVD finally made his thoughts known on a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast. As it turns out, the wrestling legend doesn't think much of it at all:

"Someone said, 'What about his heat with the Bucks?'" Van Dam said. "What heat with the Bucks? ... I said something about ... when they walked by me, I guess in WWE — how they didn't introduce themselves. Which, to old school rules, ... it's one of the biblical commandments of the dressing room, especially when you're new or you don't know everybody. You're supposed to introduce yourself a certain way, ... just like the f***ing mafia." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

While not shaking hands has been seen as a sign of disrespect to wrestling veterans in the past, it seems that RVD doesn't hold with that particular tradition.

Rob Van Dam claps back at fans who criticized his association with AEW

When Rob Van Dam showed up in AEW to confront Jack Perry, a section of fans online accused the legend of turning his back on WWE. However, the former WWE Champion didn't take the accusations lying down.

Taking to Twitter, Van Dam had some harsh words for his critics. He also indicated that he had permission to appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat sh*t f I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullsh*t that comes out of their mouths Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now," RVD tweeted.

