WWE Hall of Famer says he respects The Rock even after being snubbed from major project

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he respects The Rock even after being seemingly snubbed from a major project. The legend in question is Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy, who is currently signed with AEW, is considered to be one of the most revered, albeit controversial, performers of all time. He was among the top stars of WCW, with several reigns as World Heavyweight Champion of the promotion. Flair also memorably wrestled his long-time rival Sting on the very last episode of WCW Nitro in 2001, following WWE's purchase of the company.

It was revealed recently that The Rock, in collaboration with Seven Bucks Production, was developing a documentary series titled Who Killed WCW?, which will reportedly trace the history of the ascent, success and eventual demise of World Championship Wrestling. Despite being a key-player of the promotion in its heyday, Ric Flair was supposedly not interviewed or consulted for the project, prompting him to voice his displeasure on social media.

The Dirtiest Player in The Game took to X/Twitter recently to assert the mutual respect shared between himself and The Rock. Flair, however, went on to criticize the team that was working with The Final Boss to create the docuseries.

The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his desire to appear on the Busted Open podcast, or the Kliq This podcast to explain his side of WCW's story. The latter is hosted by another former WCW and WWE legend, Kevin Nash, whom Flair praised in glowing terms.

"Let’s not confuse my relationship with @TheRock with this documentary. I respect The Rock as he respects me. He just has some jabronis that don’t know what they’re doing working for him. I would love 2 hours on @BustedOpenRadio or 2 hours on Kevin Nash’s @KliqThisPodcast which is the best wrestling podcast outside of Busted Open in my opinion. Kevin knows the truth, is legit tough, and has earned my respect for years," tweeted Flair.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell does not believe Ric Flair can help AEW

Ric Flair joined AEW in October, 2023 as Tony Khan's retirement gift for Sting ahead of the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024. The 75-year-old legend accompanied The Icon ringside for his matches, and was involved in Sting's final bout against The Young Bucks on March 3, 2024 at the Charleston Coliseum.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, however, has reservations about how helpful Flair will be for AEW's programming. The former Zeb Colter, speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, argued that Flair may not have much to contribute to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

He said, "Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it because Ric Flair is 75 years old. He doesn't appeal to the young demographic anymore. I appeal to them more than he does, but the only reason he is there is because they... Didn't he sell the Wooooo [energy] drink to them? [Yes] And I think they pick up his salary and he just got to be around."

It remains to be seen when the fans will see Ric Flair in AEW once again.

Thoughts on Ric Flair being snubbed for the WCW docuseries? Hit the discuss button to share your views!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback