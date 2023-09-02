WWE Hall of Famer seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan and AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer seemingly took a shot at AEW and Tony Khan by sharing a funny post on social media.

Eric Bischoff has been a long-time critic of All Elite Wrestling and has been vocal about his views and opinions about the happenings in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran was responsible for the success of World Championship Wrestling(WCW) in the 1990s.

Bischoff recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to Quote a hilarious post with a video of a person beating another with chair shots at a public place. What made Bischoff's post even funnier was the quote itself, which said:

"Waiting for the "THIS IS AWESOME chants. At least the finish is believable."

The post seems to be a light-hearted jibe at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. The founder of AEW recently posted the following on X during the main event of Dynamite:

"Justified "This is awesome" chants for the main event tonight on #AEWDynamite, @orangecassidy vs @PENTAELZEROM for the @AEW International Title, live on @TBSNetwork right NOW!"

Khan is known to post a similar Tweet during the company's live events, and Bischoff's Tweet, stating that he is waiting for 'This is Awesome Chants,' is likely a witty jibe at him.

Eric Bischoff reveals what Tony Khan should do regarding CM Punk ahead of AEW All Out

On the heels of one of the biggest professional Wrestling events in history, All In, AEW wound up engulfed in controversy due to a backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The two reportedly indulged in a backstage altercation before All In began and were subsequently suspended.

Despite his suspension, whether CM Punk will be at the upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, on Sunday, September 3rd, is still unclear. Punk was reportedly planned to be in the main event of All Out. In the recent edition of Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said Tony Khan should act like a leader and take strict measures against Punk:

"That's another b******t thing. I hear this so much about 'Oh it's under investigation.' Tony was standing right there for crying out loud. It is what it is. What investigation? What, are you calling in the CSI team? This is such.... That kind of flakiness doesn't work for me, brother. This is the time when a leader leads. If that means [saying] 'For all of you that bought tickets, because you thought CM Punk was going to be a part of this event. We apologise. Obviously a situation happened and it had to be handled the correct way. For the sake of the rest of the roster and the business long term. We apologize. Punk's not gonna be here this time. Maybe next time.'" (H/T SEScoops)

Bischoff further added that by doing what is necessary, Tony Khan will gain the respect of the wrestlers backstage and the fans.

