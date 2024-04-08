WWE Hall of Famer shares photo with AEW star Jeff Hardy ahead of WrestleMania 40 Night 2

WrestleMania 40 Night 2 is underway, and while AEW star Jeff Hardy may not be in attendance at the actual show, he was in Philadelphia this week alongside several other top stars of the wrestling industry, including his former Team Xtreme partner Lita.

Jeff Hardy has been absent from AEW television since February when he suffered an injury in a match against Sammy Guevara. The Hardys have been offered contract extensions by Tony Khan, but many fans hope to see the two finish their careers in WWE.

Jeff Hardy was at WrestleCon in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend, where he snapped photos with several pro wrestling icons. While there, he met WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who he and his brother Matt wrestled alongside as Team Xtreme in the early 2000s.

The two took a photo together, and Lita posted it on her Instagram:

"Happy #wrestlemania day 2!" Lita wrote in the caption.

Matt Hardy shared health update on Jeff Hardy

As noted, Jeff had a rough start to 2024. The Charismatic Enigma returned to the singles division briefly but was on a losing streak before his No Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara on the February 16 episode of AEW Rampage.

Hardy was injured during the match, but Guevara controversially continued with the planned bout, resulting in his suspension. On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff's older brother gave an update on his current status:

"His vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose, he had some issues with his sinuses so he had surgery. I got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return," said Matt Hardy.

The Hardys have seen only mild success in All Elite Wrestling over the past year. It remains to be seen whether the two will re-sign with Tony Khan's promotion as their careers wind down.

