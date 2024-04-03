Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy’s potential in-ring return

Matt Hardy has shared an update on Jeff Hardy's return to the squared circle.

Since the beginning of 2024, The Charismatic Enigma has faced several top names from the Jacksonville-based promotion, putting on classics against Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

However, The Rainbow-Haired Warrior suffered an inadvertent injury during his No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on a February 2024 episode of Rampage. The Spanish God was suspended by the Tony Khan-led company for not following appropriate health protocols after a misdelivered shooting star press injured Hardy.

Matt Hardy's future in All Elite Wrestling has been a subject of conjecture. The Angelic Diablo recently revealed that he was evaluating a new contract offered by the promotion amidst fan speculation that one or both of The Hardys may return to Triple H-run WWE.

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Matt Hardy provided a health update on his brother Jeff. The Sensei of Mattitude stated that the former WWE Champion is expected to be cleared for action in a few weeks and has already undergone surgeries to treat the injury.

"His vision issues are good," Hardy said. "He had to have surgery on his nose, he had some issues with his sinuses so he had surgery. I got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Matt Hardy teased the WWE return of Team Xtreme at WrestleMania XL

Team Xtreme set the precedent for a comeback with their shocking inclusion in a WrestleMania 33 Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Although both The Hardys are signed to AEW, Matt is currently in the middle of talks regarding his contract with the promotion.

However, during a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 49-year-old star commented on the prospect of him and Jeff Hardy appearing at The Show of Shows to vie for the tag titles.

"It’s great that people think that [Jeff & I ] could make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania. That makes me happy; it makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a Ladder match, ‘Are they gonna show up?’ And that’s great! So, I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never," he said. [H/T: POSTWrestling.com]

Matt Hardy has not been in action since successfully teaming with Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe on the January 5, 2024 edition of Rampage.

