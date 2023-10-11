WWE Hall of Famer speculates why Adam Copeland (Edge) signed with AEW (Exclusive)

AEW's acquisition of the legendary Adam ''Edge" Copeland is arguably their biggest signing of the year. However, while some have been puzzled by the move, Teddy Long believes there's a simple reason.

During last night's Dynamite 'Title Tuesday,' Copeland made his in-ring debut and defeated Luchasaurus. Naturally, things escalated when Christian Cage got involved, which added some intensity to their feud.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long congratulated Adam Copeland on joining AEW.

"I think congratulations to Edge, but I’ve got a quick thinking that I think people are thinking the same way that I think, you know? My thing is, I’m happy, I had a great run – if they call me sometimes, if they don’t, I don’t care. I ain’t looking for no job."

Long continued and suggested what led to Copeland's jump.

"So, I’m thinking that Edge, with all the time he’s put in, plus with the bumps and plus the surgery – you know, once you get a chance to get away you just take that time to enjoy. But you know, if it’s in his blood, and like I’ve always said: every man has a price." (01:02 onward).

Tony Khan recently revealed when Adam Copeland reached out to him for an AEW contract

While it was rumored that his time with WWE was coming to an end, many were shocked to see Adam Copeland at WrestleDream. Since the appearance happened just after his contract expired, when did he reach out to Tony Khan?

According to Khan himself in an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Copeland was out of contract around the time Grand Slam took place, which was when he reached out.

"Not long after AEW Grand Slam, we had Adam Copeland reach out, he was out of contract. He is one of the most popular and one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. To have Adam Copeland in AEW is a huge deal for us." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar will go on to have an amazing run in All Elite Wrestling or not. However, the veteran is looking to top his last WWE match against Sheamus, so fans can expect him to give his all.

