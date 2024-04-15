WWE Hall of Famer Sting coming back to AEW following his retirement match at Revolution is possible, according to legend

A WWE legend has predicted that Sting might come back to AEW after he retired last month after the Revolution pay-per-view. Sting had a great tag team match, along with Darby Allin, to defeat The Young Bucks.

The legend that said this is none other than Lex Luger. Luger, like Sting, was a part of both WWE and WCW during his prime and had a great following and legacy. He has now revealed that he thinks Sting might come back to wrestling despite his retirement last month.

He was speaking on his Lex Expressed podcast when he said:

"I think he's gonna take life as it comes for a little bit now. He loves what we do and I know he's gonna stay involved with autographs and interacting with the fans that they send us out to. I foresee him [because] physically he could do it - eventually doing something. Not a bell-to-bell match, but getting at the end of the match or something at a huge event or something and doing the Scorpion Death Drop or something like that, maybe on occasion." [H/T - Wrestlingnews]

Vince Russo accuses Vince McMahon of botching Sting’s run in WWE

Vince Russo is known to have a strong opinion regarding all matters wrestling and he was at it once again when talking about Sting’s run in WWE. The Icon had one match at WrestleMania against Triple H and lost.

There was interference in that match from the New World Order and DX. Russo has now said that Vince McMahon had no clue who was on whose side, referring to the rivalry Sting had with the NWO in WCW.

He was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws with Chris Featherstone and EC3 when he said:

"That's exactly what it was Chris [Featherstone], that's exactly what it was. Like Vince had no clue who was on whose side, that's exactly what it was."

Despite the loss, Sting went on to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and later went on to join AEW and have a stellar run there till his retirement.

