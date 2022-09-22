WWE legends The Bellas react to Saraya's AEW debut on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famers The Bellas (Brie and Nikki Bella) have just chimed in on the surprising AEW debut of Saraya (fka Paige) earlier at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The unexpected event happened moments after the conclusion of the Interim AEW Women's Championship bout, where Toni Storm successfully defended her title. Saraya's arrival suddenly changed the whole complexion as she left a complete shock not only to the fans but to the female wrestlers as well.

Several female personalities reacted to the breakthrough moment. The former Paige had an eleven-year career in WWE, where she was a two-time Divas Champion and the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Saraya's former WWE rivals, Nikki and Brie, expressed their happiness at their friend's newfound achievement.

"Massive chills!! Love you @Saraya," The Bellas tweeted.

Saraya had an intense feud with Nikki over the WWE Divas Championship from 2014 to 2015. The former Paige also kickstarted the Women's Revolution angle in 2015, with Brie as one of her rivals from the Divas squad.

Fans were elated on WWE legends The Bella's reaction to Saraya's AEW debut

The Twitter universe also joined The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) in greeting Saraya on her AEW debut. They were all amped up and happy to see the former WWE Divas Champion arrive in Tony Khan's company.

This user already has a hashtag to trend for Saraya's return to wrestling

One fan claimed that Saraya will have a great run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, this netizen wants to see Nikki Bella do the same, but in the virtue of suiting up in a WWE ring once again.

Judging by the tweets, the majority of fans are happy to see Saraya get back in a squared circle again. It will only be a matter of time before she eventually gets cleared to wrestle as she suffered a neck injury that forced her to retire in 2018.

