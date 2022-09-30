"He has had a hell of a career" - WWE legend heaps praise on AEW star Sting for his longevity in the pro wrestling business

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was recently full of praise for AEW star Sting for his longevity in the pro wrestling business.

The Icon made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2020, following an underwhelming six-year stint in WWE. The 63-year-old wrestling legend has competed only in multi-man matches in AEW and was last seen in action on the Grand Slam special episode of Rampage.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled how he loved watching Sting wrestle when he was still a youngster. The former World Heavyweight Champion then added that The Icon has had a "hell of a career."

"He has had a hell of a career man. All the way to the WCW run, from the beginning to the end. It almost seemed like he opened TNA and shut it down as well, the Main Event Mafia stuff. And then now in AEW. No one would have thought that. No one would have thought that Sting would still be in the game, still doing it," said Booker T. [1:25:28-1:25:56]

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

AEW star Chris Jericho recently expressed regret at not being able to face Sting in WCW

During his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader lamented the fact that he was not in a storyline with Sting despite being the number two heel in WCW at the time.

Chris Jericho added that a feud between the two stars would have been huge:

"When it was constantly Piper and Hogan and Flair, and you had Eddie Guerrero as the top heel in the company, and I was the top heel after Eddie – why wouldn’t they have booked Sting versus Chris Jericho in ’98? That would have been huge! I was so over! Eddie versus Hulk Hogan? It would’ve been huge! For us to have been in the ring with them would have built us," said Jericho.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan books a match between Sting and Jericho in AEW, possibly for the latter's ROH World Championship.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho vs. Sting in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Hall of Fame podcast.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far