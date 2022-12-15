WWE legend Bully Ray tweets a six-word reaction after Chris Jericho suffers a stunning loss to "jobber" on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho suffered a stunning loss at the hands of Action Andretti. Taking to Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the match by tweeting a six-word message.

Ray, a tag team specialist in the world of pro wrestling, reflected on the importance of old-school psychology after Chris Jericho's loss.

"Old school psychology never gets old," wrote Bully Ray.

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

Andretti's win on Dynamite was unexpected, as fans expected Jericho to cruise through the 24-year-old, who seemed like an enhancement talent. However, that wasn't the case, as the up-and-coming star kicked out of a Codebreaker and pinned The Wizard after hitting the Shooting Star Press.

This was The Ocho's second consecutive loss in a row after he dropped the Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli a few days ago in the main event of the Final Battle.

Shortly afterward, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he had signed Andretti to AEW.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion is now home to numerous young talents, including Hook, Jungle Boy, and Lee Moriarty, and it's safe to say that Andretti's name can be added to the same list.

