WWE Legend calls AEW using CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage to further top feud, "horsesh*t"

The CM Punk-Jack Perry All In skirmish is still hot news, and the controversy once again grabbed the headlines when The Voice of The Voiceless spoke about his version of what led to the infamous brawl. AEW honcho Tony Khan recently aired the footage of the altercation this past week on Dynamite.

Since then, several wrestling entities have weighed in on what the footage is all about. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash went on a verbal tirade on the AEW Creative using the backstage brawl footage as part of a storyline between The Young Bucks and FTR.

"The hilarity of it is how they tried to take this 'nothing happening' clip of two pushes and try to make it somehow into a 'shoot angle' for the Tag Championship that was coming up,'' Nash said on a recent edition of Kliq This. [14:45 to 15:45]

Nash then proceeded to launch a verbal tirade against the Tony Khan-led creative.

"When you go back and listen, it's f****g, yeah, it's... I just think I had the TV so low because I just, I see and I'm... I went the opposite way; I thought it was such h*****t to try to tie this into making f*****g money in a pro-wrestling tag match," he said. [17:35 to 18:05]

Tony Khan has justified the airing of the CM Punk-Jack Perry backstage footage

After CM Punk's interview with MMA Hour, Tony Khan revealed he would air the footage and even justified doing so during his interview with Sports Illustrated.

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history—the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total—and it was an important night backstage, as well," he said.

CM Punk vs. Jack Perry was one of the biggest wrestling stories from last year. It all began when the former Jungle Boy and Punk disagreed about using real glass in a spot during his match on Collision.

Perry took this to heart and restored to using real glass on television during his match against HOOK at AEW: All In. He then went up to the camera and took a dig at Punk by stating, ''It's real glass, cry me a river!''

When Perry returned backstage, he and CM Punk had an altercation, after which both were suspended. While Punk joined forces with the Stamford-based promotion, Perry hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the infamous incident.

