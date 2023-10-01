WWE legend claims AEW "didn't want to keep" Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill has officially made the move from AEW to WWE, and the wrestling world can't stop talking about it. But, did Tony Khan's company truly do everything in its power to keep hold of the talented 31-year-old star? A legend thinks not.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that AEW "didn't want to keep" Cargill, partially proven by the fact that they failed to match, or better the deal presented to her by the rival promotion:

“Look at Jade Cargill. God bless her, man. What a great opportunity for her to sign with WWE and have a multi-year deal there, you know what I mean. Well if WWE saw that in her, why didn’t AEW keep her? Why didn’t they sign her to something like that? Because they didn’t want to keep her.” [05:30 onwards]

Since Cargill's departure, Tony Khan has stated that she is always welcome back in his promotion, and that he hopes for nothing but the best for her.

Will Jade Cargill shine in WWE?

Later on, during the show, Teddy Long commented on how many stars today are worried about having their opportunities or "spots" stolen by other talents. This might be something Jade Cargill will have to contend with on her journey to the top of her new promotion.

After Mac Davis pointed out that AEW had very little for Cargill storyline-wise, Long said the following:

“There are people [in AEW] that know what to do with her. Okay, people know. But like I said, it’s that thing, man. She looked great, she’s good on the mic, and she’d come a long way in the ring in such a short time. She learned how to work. I mean, she just shined. Everybody nowadays is worried about somebody’s gonna take their spot. You ain’t got no spot. I don't understand that.” [06:22 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Triple H and his creative team have in store for the former TBS Champion, but the future looks bright for the former AEW star.

