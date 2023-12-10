WWE legend claims Sting lacked in-ring timing when they wrestled years ago: "He wasn’t the savvy veteran he is now" (Exclusive)

It's difficult to imagine that WWE Hall of Famer Sting was once a rookie in the wrestling business, but even he had to start from somewhere. The legendary Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently spoke to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling about some of the strengths and weaknesses he noticed while working with a young Sting.

At 64 years old, Sting continues to amaze wrestling fans around the world through his performances on AEW. According to Roberts, The Icon's incredible physical conditioning has been a notable trait of his since the early days of his career:

“As far as his strengths, it would have to be his condition. His conditioning was always top-notch. He was always in the greatest of shape. I can’t remember seeing him down.” [03:30 – 03:47]

From their time working together in the early '90s, the only prominent weakness Roberts was able to point out was the Stinger's lack of experience at the time:

“Just his lack of ring time at the time that I was with him. You have to remember, it’s been a while but he wasn’t the savvy veteran he is now. But he’s certainly seasoned himself up over time.” [04:00 – 04:26]

To check out more content from the legendary Jake Roberts, head over to his Snake Pit podcast.

Another WWE great discusses Sting's real-life personality

Being a phenomenal athlete in the ring is one thing, but how a star of Sting's caliber flourishes while maintaining a kind-hearted demeanor is truly impeccable.

WWE legend D'Lo Brown recently spoke to Bill Apter and was not shy to share his admiration for Sting:

"One of the nicest individuals I have ever had the privilege of meeting in this business. When you say one of the good guys, Sting is right there. I wish him all the best. He had an amazing career." [01:33 - 01:49]

Sting is set to bring his outstanding career to an end at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view next year.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.