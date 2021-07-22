WWE legend comments on Daniel Bryan possibly signing with AEW

Fans have been buzzing on social media for the last 24 hours since reports surfaced regarding Daniel Bryan joining AEW. Well, this isn't the only news that got people talking as a credible source confirmed that CM Punk is in talks to make a return to professional wrestling, with AEW as his likeliest choice. However, nothing is set in stone yet for him.

But in Daniel Bryan's situation, there have been notable updates that suggest that he might be leaving WWE soon to jump over to AEW. According to the reports, Daniel Bryan will be given creative control.

Update: News On Daniel Bryan Signing With AEW https://t.co/akq9ipke7I — “𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕒𝔻𝕒𝕪” 🎙🎙🎙 (@JoeWhattaDay) July 22, 2021

He will also be having a much lighter schedule with the same pay that WWE offered him. The company could be planning to swerve all fans by making his debut on the special episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York a few months from now.

On top of that, Bryan will also be allowed to work some dates in Japan.

Huge news day for #AEW who has reportedly signed Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and is talking with CM Punk.



I have said this before, and I'll say it again, during this "pandemic era" #AEW looks so much better in the eyes of fans than #WWE has. — Jeff (@SRTUJeff) July 22, 2021

The news not only sparked discussion among fans but also from people working in WWE. Booker T has commented on Daniel Bryan possibly joining AEW.

Appearing on The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T stated that he wasn't stunned upon hearing the news. He further added that Daniel Bryan and even other wrestlers have every right to make such decisions if they aren't happy in the company:

“I’m like Nate Diaz, I’m not surprised,” Booker said jokingly. “I’m going to leave the last part off, but I’m not surprised at all, man as far as guys making the switch and going over. It’s war man, it really is and these guys have every right to actually do it the way they want to do it, if they’re not happy over here.

Booker T also stated that Daniel Bryan would have the opportunity in AEW to write his own chapter and do whatever he likes to do at this stage of his career.

Daniel Bryan could be a great addition to the AEW roster

There's no doubt that Daniel Bryan is one of the most successful superstars in professional wrestling today.

His list of accolades speaks for him as he has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions. Bryan even headlined WrestleMania twice, with this year's most recent one against Edge and Roman Reigns.

Daniel Bryan will add a lot of star power to the thriving AEW men's roster. His presence will alone grab immense viewership for the company. One shouldn't forget about the dream matches that await him. Guys like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few, could all be great opponents for him.

Do you want to see the leader of the Yes Movement in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain