"THIS WAS KARMA" - WWE legend breaks silence after risky spot in match involving Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

WWE legend Matt Hardy has broken his silence after doing a risky spot during his match against Christian Cage earlier on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the bout, Hardy put Christian on a table and tried to hit an elbow drop. However, Captain Charisma evaded the incoming disaster as Matt crashed through the table instead.

This allowed Christian to execute "Killswitch" on a defenseless Matt Hardy to secure the win. The former WWE star wanted to add more damage to Hardy with a Con-Chair-To, but Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus stopped the impending assault.

Matt reposted the footage of his table spot from AEW's official Twitter page. The 47-year-old tweeted that he deserved to be destroyed as he was still "paying his penance."

"Don’t feel bad for me. THIS WAS KARMA. I will PAY MY PENANCE until I course correct my FATE," Hardy tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Matt has been asking people to beat him up, whether inside or outside the ring. It will be interesting to see what payoff the older Hardy will get from those beatdowns.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has been assaulted left and right by some AEW stars

After getting decimated by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on the July 6 edition of Dynamite, Matt Hardy has wanted to receive further punishment. His reason was that he wanted to "pay penance" to the people that he "wronged" in his AEW career.

On Being the Elite, Hardy first went to Matt Jackson and said he was the reason for the latter and Nick Jackson's misunderstanding with Hangman Page. He then asked his former protege Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) to attack him, with the duo obliging.

Other former associates, The Butcher and The Blade, also ganged up on the former WWE United States Champion on a BTE episode. Hardy was left bleeding from his mouth by the duo as he ran.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if those punishments spark something inside Matt Hardy's system. Fans have been clamoring for the possible return of his "Broken" character, and time will only tell if he can potentially reincarnate the iconic gimmick.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's brutal table spot earlier on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

