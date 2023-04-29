WWE legend comments on rumors of in-ring retirement

A WWE veteran may not retire in 2023, despite nearly 35 years in the pro-wrestling business.

The veteran in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes. While he is currently 54 years old, the Natural is showing no signs of stopping his career. The number of matches he has participated in has definitely gone down, but he has won all 4 of his bouts so far this year.

While Rhodes has previously stated that he would retire sometime this year, that may apparently not be the case anymore. Speaking on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, the WWE legend stated:

"When you are 35 years in the business, and you're working pretty steadily on a television basis for so long, your body takes a toll, and I've had a lot of surgeries," he said. "My knees are getting bad, and it may be me saying 'maybe enough's enough.' But to answer you honestly? I don't know... Could I do it 365 days anymore? No, I couldn't."

He further added:

"But we don't do that anymore, so it's changed dramatically over the years. It's not like the olden days in the WWF, where we're on the road 60 days in a row, then you're home for three, and you're back out for 30. It was a crazy time schedule back then, and there's a lot more time home now. I still love the business, so it hasn't left me yet, so I can't really say 'Hey man, this might be it.'" (H/T:WrestlingInc)

The WWE legend is planning to open his own wrestling promotion

While it is unclear when Dustin Rhodes plans to retire from, in-ring participation, it is apparent that he will not be away from the business.

Speaking to Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, the WWE legend stated that he was planning to open his own wrestling promotion to showcase younger talent this year:

“That is correct. It’s probably going to happen sometime late summer. It’ll be local here. I know we’ve had Inspire come to town and Wrestle Circus a little ways back, and a couple more, but we can really take over this market in Austin and do something big with it.That’s all I’m hoping for. These kids have a place to go in front of kids and people to feel their energy.” (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Jacob Cohen @MrJacobCohen Scoop #7: Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs Freddie Pierce & Cha Cha Charlie Scoop #7: Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs Freddie Pierce & Cha Cha Charlie https://t.co/zD8FBEmt1d

It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar in his career.

