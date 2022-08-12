"He just stood there" - WWE Legend criticizes AEW star's segment with Sting on Dynamite

WWE legend Bully Ray criticized Buddy Murphy's segment with Sting on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Murphy interrupted Brody King's coffin match against Darby Allin. During the match, a coffin was kept outside the ring. When the House of Black member opened it, Sting jumped out and assaulted the heelish faction with a baseball bat. The 63-year-old's feud with Malakai Black seemed to intensify as the two came face-to-face.

On the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray pointed out his disappointment with Black's reaction to The Icon's appearance:

"I thought Sting appearing and the way he appeared was great," said Ray. "I mean, when the lights came back on, and I saw Buddy Murphy go towards the coffin, I kind of knew and it's no big deal that I knew it was still a great surprise. I was surprised. You were surprised. People were surprised. There's only one person that wasn't surprised that Sting was in the coffin. (Buddy Murphy) Exactly. How do I know Buddy Murphy wasn't surprised? Because he didn't register any type of look of surprise on his face. He just stood there." (32:20 - 32:54)

Ray further cited the camera angles should have been better given the suspense before unveiling who was in the coffin. He also stated that Murphy should have had a look of horror on his face:

"When Buddy opened up the coffin, you should have seen a look of horror on Buddy's face like 'Oh my God, Sting is in the coffin.' And then you show the camera angle from behind Buddy Murphy, and you show me that it's Sting. They could have presented that a lot better to the viewer. (33:01 - 33:21)

Miro declared Sting to be his dream opponent

Sting has been an active competitor along with accompanying Darby Allin for his matches. While both share a similarly dark and mysterious gimmick, the wrestling veteran has taken the 29-year-old under his wing.

In a recent interaction with The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Miro cited how he was impressed with The Icon being in great physical shape for his age. He added that he was also looking forward to beating him up.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I got to sit down with the legend himself @ToBeMiro ! We talk him truly living the American dream. His journey from Bulgaria to the USA to WWE to AEW to finding love with this hot flexible wife @TheCJPerry …and of course the controversy of their engagement being leaked to TMZ I got to sit down with the legend himself @ToBeMiro! We talk him truly living the American dream. His journey from Bulgaria to the USA to WWE to AEW to finding love with this hot flexible wife @TheCJPerry…and of course the controversy of their engagement being leaked to TMZ 😬😳 https://t.co/kXzs04kWNW

With his recent stint on Dynamite, The Icon seems to have his eyes set on the leader of the House of Black. The last time they collided, he attacked him with black mist, which the latter has donned since.

Would you like to see The Icon and Malakai Black compete against each other in a singles match? Sound off in the comments below.

