Miro recently entertained the idea of a blockbuster dream match against Sting in AEW.

Despite experiencing a career renaissance, The Icon is yet to don his wrestling boots for a singles clash under the All Elite Wrestling banner. He last wrestled in a one-on-one bout against Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the coveted WWE Championship at Night of Champions in 2015.

The bout notoriously ended the 63-year-old's in-ring career as he suffered a horrifying neck injury. It took The Vigilante more than five years to regain his full fitness and get medical clearance to return to the squared circle last year.

With Sting not getting any younger, several AEW stars have thrown their names into the hat for a potential match before he finally decides to call time on his legendary career. Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Miro praised Sting's physical shape and expressed his desire to beat him up in the future.

"I mean, with Sting, it's always gonna be a good (...) Good for him, but he's another great guy. He's in great shape. He's a big Christian guy, and I love Sting. He's such a cool guy, but I still like to beat him up," Miro said. (48:25)

The Bulgarian star also wants to reignite his rivalry with Darby Allin, whom he dethroned to capture the TNT Championship last year:

"Darby Allin, another guy. I already fought, but I would love, always don't have another one with him. But who? I mean, so many guys I can go on the list. I can keep going. But I know that the number 10 [Pres10 Vance] from the Dark Order has been itching for one. So if he wants to get one, we can do that," he added. (48:52)

Sting and Miro could soon form a temporary alliance in AEW

Miro has been involved in a feud with Malakai Black since the latter spat mist into his eyes at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

As is often the case, The Redeemer started wearing an eye patch similar to Penta Oscuro and Julia Hart, who underwent a significant character change after the incident.

While his storyline has been on the back burner lately, Darby Allin has entered into a feud with Brody King of the House of Black. The two men are set to collide in a Coffin Match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

They say, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." The Redeemer could join forces with the face-painted duo to fight the villainous stable, possibly at All Out pay-per-view.

